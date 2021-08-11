Macron warns virus is ‘not behind us;’ urges vaccination

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is warning that the virus crisis “is not behind us” after a government meeting focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic. Macron urged all French people who are eligible to get the vaccine. He said “the health crisis is not behind us, very clearly… We will live for several more months with this virus.” About 56% of France’s population is fully vaccinated. But for several weeks, France has been facing an increasing number of daily infections, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, which now accounts for most cases. France is also sending medical help down to French overseas territories in the Caribbean. The islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe are struggling with COVID-19 outbreaks.