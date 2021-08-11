Mudslide closes Coal River Road in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A large mudslide has closed down Coal River Road in the Edwight area of Raleigh County.

The mudslide is said to be in the 9000 block of Coal River Road. Officials with Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services say that the entire road is blocked.

West Virginia Division of Highways is responding to the scene. Coal River Road will be closed until further notice.

