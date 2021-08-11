Nebraska trooper wounded, man killed in overnight shootout

JUNIATA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska state trooper has been wounded and a suspect killed in an early-morning shootout with police. The Nebraska State Patrol says a woman called 911 Tuesday night to report a man firing a gun outside a home in Juniata, a village of about 800. Troopers and Adams County sheriff’s deputies surrounded the south-central Nebraska home and tried negotiating with the man, but repeatedly came under fire. The patrol says around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday a trooper was shot in the arm. The patrol says when the suspect later came out of the home holding a gun, he was fatally shot by a patrol SWAT team member. The trooper was treated at a hospital and released.