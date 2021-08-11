NWSL’s Spirit investigating ex-coach Burke after Post report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit says it has suspended former coach Richie Burke and will investigate accusations of his “verbal and emotional abuse” toward players. The team said it was contacted by The Washington Post about an article posted online Wednesday. The Spirit announced Tuesday that Burke had resigned as the club’s coach and would be re-assigned to its front office. That news release included a statement from Larry Best, the team’s president of sporting operations, saying that Burke stepped down as coach because of “some health concerns.”