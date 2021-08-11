Oyler Ave bridge in Fayette County scheduled to close for six weeks

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the closing of Oyler Ave Bridge over Route 19 in Fayette County.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. on August 16, 2021.

Detours using Main Street and Summerlee Road exits will be in place during the closure of the bridge.

The closure is in conjunction with the WVDOH, the Fayette County Board of Education and the City of Oak Hill to provide entrances and exits to the school complex.

The anticipated completion date for this project is November 29, 2021. The WVDOH says that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.