Police: Inmates barricaded inside central Virginia jail

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say inmates at a central Virginia jail have forced correctional officers out of a housing area and barricaded themselves in. News outlets report that inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center in downtown Lynchburg gained control of a housing area of the jail on Tuesday evening. Lynchburg Police Department Spokesperson Carrie Dungan says the crisis negotiations team and tactical unit were on scene, beginning communications with inmates to resolve the situation safely. Dungan says there were no reports of hostages or injuries to inmates or correctional officers. She says they haven’t heard any demands. It’s not clear how many inmates are involved. Dungan says there’s no danger to the public, but there are blockades around the jail.