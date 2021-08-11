‘River Dave’ doesn’t think he can go back to being a hermit

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” says he doesn’t think he can return to his lifestyle. His cabin in the woods burned down last week after nearly three decades on property that he was ordered to leave. Eighty-one-year-old David Lidstone told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he doesn’t think he can go back to being a hermit because society is not going to allow it. Lidstone said even if he could rebuild his cabin, he’d be getting visitors every weekend. He says he’s hidden too many years and built relationships that continue to expand.