Senate nears OK of Dems’ $3.5T budget, despite GOP attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are nudging toward Senate approval their $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health and environment programs. Passage seems inevitable, but Republicans have unleashed an avalanche of amendments aimed at making their rivals pay a price in next year’s elections. The House is expected to give the fiscal blueprint final congressional approval in two weeks. Budget passage would inoculate a subsequent bill actually enacting the specific policy changes from a Senate filibuster that would otherwise kill it. Republicans argue that the Democratic proposals would waste money, raise economy-wounding taxes and fuel inflation.