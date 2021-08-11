Stormy and toasty conditions stick around for the rest of the work week

Stormy and toasty are the perfect adjectives for today! Some of us will witness showers and storms coming and going at some times throughout the day. Some of us will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s for most. Lower elevations will see temperatures in the low 90s today.

Dew points will continue to read in the upper 60s and 70s meaning it will be humid. Heat index values (feels-like temperatures) will be in the upper 80s and low-mid 90s today. Stay hydrated!

With the storms today we may see one develop that has gusty winds and heavy downpours. Overall we are thinking most of the storms will be typical summertime storms. Surface high pressure stays parked over us bringing a southerly and westerly flow.

This brings the heat and the humidity which helps fire up some showers and storms. We stay under this same pattern for the rest of the work week.

Since we lose the heat from the day overnight our rain chances taper off. Partly cloudy skies remain with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

The peak of the Perseid Meteor shower can be spotted about 2 hours before sunrise today, tomorrow and on Friday. May have a hard time seeing anything due to the clouds and patchy fog.

A cold front crosses through Friday night still bringing rain and storm chances for the weekend. Temperatures will cool down to near normal throughout the weekend.

Next week our eyes are on what is now Tropical Storm Fred. Fred has the opportunity to bring us some much-needed rain next week! Stay tuned.