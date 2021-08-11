Tazewell Community Health Center hosts Free Health Fair

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA)- The Tazewell County Community Health Center is hosting a free health fair for residents.

The health center welcomed facilities representing a plethora of healthcare providers from across Tazewell County. The groups involved represented nursing homes, physical therapy centers, and health insurance agencies.

Site manager Ryan Frazier says, it's important for the health center to reach out to low-income residents who would not be able to afford baseline health care.

"It's a huge need for our community. We have a lot of low income individuals. So, providing this for them getting some kind of health care offers us an opportunity to get them on track. We want to make sure they get the help that they need."

The Tazewell Community Health Center will be offering the free health care service again on Thursday 8/11/21 from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m.