Tazewell County allocates American Rescue Plan funding

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA)- The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors have received their cut of the American Rescue Plan, and are starting to make decisions on where to spend it.

The sum is said to be $7.8 million dollars. The Board of supervisors say they have 3 years to spend the money. However, they do plan on spending close to $4 million dollars over the next year. County Administrator, Eric Young. Broke down how the board plans to spend that money.

"For now, we plan on spending $1.2 million on water and sewer projects. We're going to spend over $1 million dollars on business recovery. And, we have budgeted about $1.8 million dollars for dealing with the virus in various ways such as, for EMT's and paying for promotions for vaccinations, vaccination clinics, and things like that."

The Board of Supervisors plan to spend the other $3 million dollars on other infrastructure projects over 2 years.