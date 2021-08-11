The heat & humidity stick around into late week; isolated storms remain possible

High pressure parked to our southeast will continue to build a warm & humid air mass over the region. For the rest of the evening, we can expect to be warm & muggy, with lows overnight eventually falling into the mid to upper 60s. Through sundown, isolated hit-or-miss showers/t-storms remain possible.

Though severe weather is not looking likely, a few locally heavy downpours will be possible in some storms through sundown. Overnight, rain will eventually fade & we'll see patchy clouds and fog through early Thursday morning.

With southwesterly flow continuing into late week, we'll stay hot and humid on Thursday and Friday, with highs both afternoons topping off in the 80s and 90s. and lows remaining warm at night, in the 60s. Just like we've seen much of this week, not everyone will see rain....but isolated showers/storms remain possible each day, especially during the peak of daytime heating hours.

An incoming cold front will interact with this warm & muggy air into the weekend, driving slightly wider-spread showers/storms into Saturday. We look to unsettled into next week as well, as the front stalls just to our southeast, and what is left of TS Fred in the Atlantic possibly heads in our direction. We do look quite a bit cooler than we are now into next week behind this front....tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!