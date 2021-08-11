TS Linda rapidly gaining strength in eastern Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Linda is apidly gained force in the eastern Pacific Ocean and forecasters say it’s likely to soon reach hurricane strength. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Wednesday and it was centered about 375 miles (600 kilometers) west-southwest of the Mexican port of Manzanillo. It was headed west, away from land, but could kick up dangerous surf. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Linda is likely to become a hurricane by the night. Father out to sea, Tropical Storm Kevin was expected to move over cooler water and fade.