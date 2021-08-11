US lawyers appeal UK decision to block Assange extradition

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers acting on behalf of the U.S. government have challenged a British judge’s decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges in the United States. The British judge ruled in January that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. The British lawyer who represented U.S. authorities during a hearing on Wednesday said the judge based her January decision not to extradite Assange on a “predicted risk of suicide” rather than the risk at the time. The lawyer argued both the ruling and the evaluations of psychiatrists should be scrutinized given the “extraordinary lengths” Assange went to before his arrest to avoid legal proceedings.