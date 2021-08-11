Vacation interrupted: Biden’s getaway plans shift by the day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s vacation plans, like those of so many Americans during this national summer of uncertainty, keep changing. But while concerns about the resurgence of the coronavirus have caused Biden’s plans to shift, the biggest complicating factor is the world’s greatest deliberating body’s commitment to, well, deliberation. The president had hoped to begin his summer vacation this week but, at the same time, wanted to be in Washington to tout the Senate’s passage of his bipartisan infrastructure bill, a foundational piece of Biden’s agenda. As negotiations dragged on last week, the plans for Biden’s whereabouts this week and next kept shifting.