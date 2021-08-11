Virginia Adds bonuses for deputies through American Rescue Plan

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA)- The American Rescue Plan recently passed through congress. Bringing new-found relief to Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of Virginia went to allocate those funds, originally suggesting a $1,000 dollar hazard pay bonus for Deputies across the Commonwealth. Senator Travis Hackworth (R, 38th) said it wasn't enough.

"After talking to the sheriff's, and the sheriff's association. We felt like that number was too low. So, we put in a floor amendment to raise that to 5,000. Which was an additional $1,000 dollars to what the Governor had proposed."

After going through a House and Senate Conference, the original proposition was a bonus of $5,000 dollars. However, after debate, was whittled down to $3,000 dollars. Major Harold Heatley, of the Tazewell County Sheriff's Department, see's it as a win, citing that low pay has caused recruitment at rural law enforcement agencies to become sparse.

"Recruitment right now is extremely difficult. Pay is slightly above average or slightly above the median average here in this part of the state. We're losing deputies, town police are losing officers to these metropolitan areas that are able to pay considerably more."

According to Heatley, sheriff departments across Virginia are stretched thin trying to cover hundreds of miles of rural terrain. Hackworth pleads that law enforcement will use the raise as a tool that will;l keep officers in municipalities.

"There's a lot of things that they are doing, and so we need all the deputies that we can. And, help them to get them recruited, to get them to stay where they're at. So absolutely, we want to see this to be a tool that they can use to help recruit and retain."

The reported cost to fund the $3,000 dollar raise over the next 3 years is estimated to be over $140 million dollars.