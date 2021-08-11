Volunteers to clean West Virginia’s Kanawha River next month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Volunteers will scour the Kanawha River next month for the annual cleanup in West Virginia. The Great Kanawha River Cleanup sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine program will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18. The department said in a news release that volunteers will work at Winfield Beach, the South Charleston boat ramp and Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris. Anyone wanting to volunteer should register with the department so adequate supplies are available. REAP will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and arrange for trash to be hauled off. Volunteers will receive T-shirts.