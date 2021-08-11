W.Va. ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalist making a difference for students at Midland Trail

MIDLAND TRAIL, W.Va. (WVVA) Next month, West Virginia will name its 2022 'Teacher of the Year.' Of the ten finalists recently named from across the state, one of them hails from Fayette County.

Mrs. Kennedy Moore is a Science and STEM teacher at Midland Trail who also helped launch a new robotics program this year.



"I was driving down the road and missed the call. She said you may want to give me a call back...I have some exciting news for you," recalled Moore upon learning of the award.



While being named a finalist was news to Moore, it came as no surprise to her colleagues who see her passion for the job on a daily basis.



"She's taken science away from something you read in a book and brings it to life in the classroom," said Principal Richard Petitt, who also taught Moore when she was a student in middle school.



Petitt said her passion for the job inspires everyone around her.



"She makes me want to get up and come to work and do my best because she's always giving that of herself."



While Moore loves bringing science to life in the classroom, there's something she loves even more.



"I don't know what each student is dealing with in their life and home so I try to treat them with love and respect. I hope that when they walk out of here they know that they're respected and loved."



If selected as the statewide 'Teacher of the Year,' Moore could walk away with a new car for the year.