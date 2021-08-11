West Virginia State Fair starts 10-day run on Thursday

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Fair opens this week after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fair starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 21 in Lewisburg. The event was canceled last year. Fair officials, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, recommend that visitors wear masks when indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Some buildings may have capacity limits and mask mandates. The fair said in a news release that increased sanitization efforts will be implemented across the property.