YouTube suspends Rand Paul after misleading video on masks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — YouTube has suspended U.S. Sen. Rand Paul for seven days after the Kentucky Republican posted a misleading video suggesting face masks don’t prevent infection by COVID-19. The video was also removed. It’s the second time in two weeks that YouTube has removed one of Paul’s videos for violating its rules on COVID misinformation. Paul responded to Tuesday’s suspension by calling it a “badge of honor.” Meanwhile on Twitter, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended for a week on Tuesday for tweeting, falsely, that vaccines and masks don’t work to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.