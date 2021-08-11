Zambia’s opposition leader warns of tensions ahead of polls

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Zambia’s main opposition leader has warned the military deployed on the streets ahead of crucial elections Thursday against “aiding a particular party” and raised concern that the country could fall into chaos if the polls are “mismanaged.” Hakainde Hichilema, addressing reporters Wednesday, spoke of rising tensions including reports of violence between supporters of the major political parties. He said the elections are likely to test the stability of the southern African country’s democracy. President Edgar Lungu, 64, and the 59-year old businessman Hichilema are frontrunners in a field of 16 presidential candidates. Lungu says he sent the army into the streets last week to curb growing violence, although the opposition claims the move is meant to intimidate its supporters.