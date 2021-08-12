Blood supply critical, not too late for chance to win 2015 vehicle

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA)- Every two seconds someone in United States needs blood, and amid the pandemic the supply is at a critical level, according to the American Red Cross.

Every year, in the summer months, the blood supply gets low - and with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the delta variant - regular donors have been hard to come by.

"They've just wanted to stay isolated during this time,” said Amanda Cash with the Southern West Virginia Red Cross, “On top of the schools we lost last year, and our regular donors are scared to come out, it just took a toll on our blood bank supply."

Cash says many are looking for ways to give back, donating blood takes less than an hour.

"You're able to support someone else's life,” she said. "Help a family."

Donating just once, can save up to three lives, blood is a perishable resource only obtained through the kindness of others.

“I don't think people realize that blood will only last for 42 days in a blood bank,” she said.

The very reason Cash says replenishing the supply, is never ending.

Those interested in giving the gift of life, can on August 14th at the Monroe County Public Library; on the 16th in Hinton at Lifeline Church; or on the 17th at the Voice Of Praise Worship Center in Blue Well.

If you need a bit more motivation, each donation will get you entered to win a 2015 Chevy Sonic, courtesy of Ramey Auto Group.

To find area blood drives click here, then enter a zip-code.