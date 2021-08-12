Bulgaria slides into political crisis as new election looms

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s political crisis has taken a new twist after an anti-establishment party that narrowly won last month’s elections gave back its mandate to form a government. The country now appears headed for yet another election. The move by the There is Such a People party of popular TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov came after its possible partners in parliament refused to back the party’s nomination for prime minister, voicing skepticism of his ability to introduce efficient reforms. In a 106-60 vote with one abstention, Parliament on Thursday rejected the Cabinet line-up proposed by Trifonov’s party.