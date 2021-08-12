Craig Vaughn comes to Bluefield Arts Center; Granada preps for reopen

This week on WVVA @ Noon's "Theater Talk Thursday," the new house manager for the Granada, Nicole Thompson, stopped by to discuss upcoming events through the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation (BARC).

BARC is bringing musician Craig Vaughn to the Bluefield Arts Center, Sunday August 15th.

Vaughn will be performing a variety of genres from 3-5 PM and admission cost is $10 online and at the door.

See more information here.

Thompson also discussed the newly renovated Granada Theater and the overall events planned there.

Thompson says you can also still be part of the theater permanently through plaques which will be placed onto the seats of the Granada. Those plaques are currently for sale and information can be found by clicking here.

Watch the interview above for a sneak peek at the upcoming events through BARC.