Fayette County Schools to mandate masks for initial weeks

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Fayette County Public Schools has released their mask policy for the beginning of the 2021-2022 academic year.

For the first two weeks, from August 16-27, masks will be mandated when students are on buses or indoors.

On August 27, the mandate will be lifted for the entire county if the West Virginia DHHR map shows Fayette County as green or yellow. If individual schools have 2% or greater rate of positive cases, or 5% or more students quarantined, masks will still be required at those schools. This will be reevaluated each Friday following August 27.

If Fayette County is shown as gold or red, individual schools with less than 2% positive cases and less than 5% of quarantined students will be able to operate without masks.

All students will be required to wear masks on buses until otherwise notified.

