Former customs officer pleads guilty to child porn charges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has pleaded guilty to seven counts of possession of child pornography. Former federal officer Steve Keith Didieu will be sentenced in December. The 43-year-old from Manassas pleaded guilty Thursday in Prince William Circuit Court. He will have to register as a sex offender following imprisonment. Prosecutors said Didieu communicated with people online to trade images of child pornography. Images found in his social media accounts featured victims as young as toddlers, according to authorities. He was working as an officer with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency at the time.