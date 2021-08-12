Indonesia apologizes over manhandling of Nigerian diplomat

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry has apologized for the manhandling of a Nigerian diplomat, and says a formal investigation of the incident has been launched. The apology Thursday came after Nigeria earlier this week recalled its ambassador to Indonesia and summoned Indonesia’s ambassador in Abuja for talks after a leaked video of Saturday’s incident went viral on social media and prompted outrage. The video shows three Indonesian immigration officials pinning the diplomat into the back seat of a moving vehicle. One immigration official holds the diplomat’s arm and another pushes on his head as the man screams “I can’t breathe” and “my neck, my neck.”