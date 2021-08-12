Judge rejects sex assault count against Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has once again rejected one of 11 sexual assault counts in an indictment of Harvey Weinstein. Judge Lisa Lench first dismissed the count of sexual battery by restraint two weeks ago, saying it was too old and outside the statute of limitations. She allowed the district attorney’s office to amend the allegation, but on Thursday she rejected the updated count too. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the other 10 counts. The 69-year-old former movie mogul and convicted rapist was serving a 23-year sentence in New York when he was extradited to Los Angeles last month.