Marshall axes medical school fundraiser amid virus outbreak

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A major fundraiser for Marshall University’s medical school has been canceled for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine on Thursday called off its largest annual scholarship fundraiser set for Aug. 28. The outdoor event is hosted on a 10-acre farm in Proctorville, Ohio. It raises more than $100,000 annually for student scholarships. Nearly 85% of the school’s 325 medical students rely on scholarships or loans to cover medical school expenses. Dean Dr. Joseph I. Shapiro says the medical school will lead by example and model behaviors that prevent further community spread of COVID-19.