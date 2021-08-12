OxyContin maker’s settlement goes to judge for confirmation

Purdue Pharma’s quest to settle thousands of lawsuits over OxyContin’s toll is entering its final phase with the grudging acceptance of most of those who have claims against the company. A confirmation hearing is to open in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Thursday for a deal that removes control of the company from members of the wealthy Sackler family and requires them to contribute $4.5 billion to opioid abatement. While most states and others with claims have signed on, there’s still deep anger that Sackler family members would receive protection from lawsuits under the deal.