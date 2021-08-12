Police brutality alleged in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -- An investigation of allegations of excessive police force is taking place in Tazewell County following a violent arrest on Monday.

Police responded to a call on Walnut Street concerning a customer in a local auto shop who became unruly. According to the police, Anthony Fuller was threatening residents inside a local auto shop before authorities arrived on scene. However, witnesses on scene paint a different picture, saying Fuller was a victim of police brutality.

Officers then engaged Fuller outside of the store to reportedly get his side of the events, and they say the conversation turned volatile.

Police on scene claim that Fuller was under the influence of a foreign substance when they attempted to arrest him, and say Fuller was resisting arrest.

However, witnesses told WVVA a different story, they say that Fuller was fully cooperating with law enforcement before police used excessive force. Witnesses say that a local FedEx driver shown on video was assisting in the arrest, and even kicked Fuller in the face while he was handcuffed.

Fuller's family says he has multiple broken ribs as well as a cracked eye socket from the arrest. Those same family members claim that Fuller has not received adequate medical treatment for his injuries. He remains in custody.

The Tazewell Police Department says that the case is still under investigation.

WVVA will be following up on this story with more information as we receive it. Stay with us as we continue to follow this incident.