San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms. Mayor London Breed made the announcement Thursday, saying that it is needed to protect the health of workers, customers and the city overall. The order will take effect next Friday. The move is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City’s mayor last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York is requiring proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.