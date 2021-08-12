Sheriff: Boaters fled scene after striking children on river

NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says he’s investigating after three children riding on tubes on a river were struck and injured by a pontoon boat. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux tells WBRZ-TV the occupants on the boat all fled the scene after the Aug. 8 crash. Two of the children required hospital treatment, including one who was flown to the hospital. Thibodeaux says his office turned the investigation over to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The state agency says in a statement that its investigation is ongoing and that agents are gathering statements from witnesses and those involved.