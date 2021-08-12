Some are dry while others will witness showers and storms

Another round of scattered showers and storms are in store today with high pressure continuing to funnel in the heat and humidity.

Temperatures today will hit the upper 80s and 90s with heat index values in the low-mid 90s for most. Stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen when outdoors.

Some of the area will witness some rain today, but again it will not hit everyone! Storms that form today could cause some localized flooding issues due to heavy downpours.

Overnight spotty rain/storms will linger around, but most of the area will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Some of the area will also see some patchy fog form. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

The heat and humidity continue into Friday and so do our scattered rain chances. Again, storms tomorrow could be strong with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Also again, some of us will stay dry!

Cold front comes Friday night and into Saturday keeping rain and storm chances with us, but temperatures will be near normal. Highs will mainly read in the 80s on Saturday. Sundays temperatures will mainly sit in the 70s and low 80s.

The cold front will stall to our southeast and this could cause the forecast to be somewhat tricky next week. The front may help Fred (tropical system) stay down to our southeast, but Fred could push through and head right into our area bringing widespread rainfall. We need to see how this system evolves as it heads closer to home so stay with us!

Be aware Monday through Thursday next week could change when viewing our 10-day forecast!