Student assessment results show decline in proficiency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch says new student assessment results should be used to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and consider individual needs. Results from 2021 show a decline in percent proficient from 2019, but Burch told state Board of Education members they shouldn’t make a direct comparison to previous years. The board reviewed the latest assessments Wednesday in Charleston. Burch said participation rates, learning modes and disruptions during the last 18 months likely affected student performance. The state did not administer statewide summative assessments in 2020.