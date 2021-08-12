The heat will stay through Friday, but a cold front will soon bring sct’d rain & cooler temps

A few upper level disturbances will keep the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms around through sundown tonight, though not everyone will see rain. While the chance for severe storms is low, a stronger storm with gusty winds and/or locally heavy rain will be possible on occasion, especially before sundown tonight. Lows overnight will otherwise fall into the 60s, and we'll stay muggy and partly cloudy through Friday morning,

Tomorrow looks hot, humid, and again unsettled as deep southerly/southwesterly flow continues to bring in warm & moist air. As a cold front starts to approach us from the west, we'll grow unsettled into the weekend. Tomorrow, we look to see more scattered showers/t-storms, mainly again during the afternoon and evening, during the heat of the day. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s again for most Friday afternoon.

Some storms, especially as the cold front is coming through, could be strong to severe, with gusty winds and torrential rain which could lead to isolated power loss and/or localized flooding issues. Stay weather aware! Friday night will bring a few more spotty showers/thunder with lows in the 60s.



The front will push through our area Saturday, bringing passing clouds, high temps in the upper 70s-low 80s, and occasional showers and thunderstorms again throughout the day. Though severe storms look unlikely then, we could still have some heavy rainmakers.

Next week will bring additional moisture as a tropical system moves inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Though the exact path of the "Fred" is uncertain at this point, one thing is for sure....we could see the rain!

Next week is looking much more seasonable as well, with cooler highs in the 70s for most.