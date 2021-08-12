Traffic Assistant/Office Assistant

Do you thrive in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment? If so, we have a job for you.

WVVA Television is seeking a full-time traffic/office assitant with advanced computer skills and a full knowledge of office procedures and equipment. Broadcast traffic procedures experience is a plus.

The position requires ability to work independently with good judgment and organizational skills, as well as the ability to follow directions accurately with exceptional attention to detail.

The successful candidate must be able to thrive in a fast-paced environment, handle multiple assignments at once, write, spell and edit text accurately, and be dependable. The successful candidate will be a high school graduate with related college courses and business software training. Broadcast traffic knowledge and office experience preferred.

Please send resume to:

WVVA TV c/o Audrey Sluss

3052 Big Laurel Hwy

Bluefield, WV 24701 or email asluss@wvva.com.

No phone calls please. WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.