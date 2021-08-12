U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirms inmates, staff treated after gas leak at FCI McDowell

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) The U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) confirmed on Thursday that more than a dozen inmates and staff at FCI McDowell were medically treated after a gas leak on Monday.



According to a BOP spokesperson, 26 inmates and five staff members received treatment. As of Thursday afternoon, WVVA News was still awaiting additional details as to their condition.



The spokesperson said the facility has since returned to normal operations.



Stay with WVVA News for more on this developing story.