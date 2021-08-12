Union Coca Cola workers will not go on strike

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Union workers at Coca Cola in Bluefield voted to accept the company's latest offer to avoid going on strike.

RELATED: Coca Cola employees consider strike

The offer resulted in wage increases and a drastic reduction in the amount of money that employees had been previously required to contribute to their health insurance.

“The Union held off on striking on the expiration date in hopes that the company would realize that their position was unreasonable and would opt to make a new offer that would fairly compensate the Bluefield employees for their work," said Ken Hall, President of Teamsters Local 175. "The employees also had hoped to avoid any disruptions to their loyal customers."

"We had planned to begin the strike this week, but the company agreed late last week to engage in further negotiations," Hall said. "It is disappointing that this company cannot just come to the bargaining table and agree to a reasonable offer, as most other companies do. But at least they are consistent. The contract covers three years and will provide employees with a minimum of $1.80 an hour in wage increases with very small changes to the benefit structure in year three of the contract."

At least three unions in Ohio are nearing a strike unless an agreement between the unions and the company can be reached soon. Hall attended a bargaining session between the company and the union in Cincinnati and said he was surprised, and that little progress had been made to resolve the negotiations.

“Rest assured, that although we are happy that we have resolved our contract dispute," Hall explained. "Our local union will stand side by side with those locals in Ohio to ensure that they also receive a reasonable offer of settlement from this company."