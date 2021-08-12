West Virginia nears 300 Delta variant cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- There are now 299 cases of the Delta variant in the Mountain state as of Thursday, August 12.

On Wednesday, that number was at 161. During Gov. Jim Justice's Wednesday press briefing, he once again urged residents to get vaccinated as the Delta variant continues to spread.

“It’s plain to see this Delta variant is here,” Gov. Justice said. “I urge and urge everyone to move and get vaccinated. The vaccines are tremendously effective against this variant.”

Here are the updated numbers for the Delta variant across the WVVA coverage area:

Fayette County: 13 cases

Greenbrier County: 6 cases

McDowell County: 7 cases

Mercer County: 2 cases

Monroe County: 2 cases

Raleigh County: 4 cases

Summers County: 2 cases

Wyoming County: 7 cases

For a full look at the cases across the state, click here.