West Virginia nonprofit gets funds to boost vaccine efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A nonprofit group has received a grant to boost efforts to test and vaccinate West Virginians for COVID-19 as well as addressing HIV and substance abuse prevention. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded $3.5 million to the Community Education Group. Thursday’s announcement comes as the coronavirus pandemic gets worse by the day in West Virginia and the more contagious delta variant continues to spread. The group’s one-year pilot project aims to reach deep within individual communities and residential settings to reduce disparities in vaccination coverage in rural and at-risk populations. State data shows that 57% of residents age 12 and up are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.