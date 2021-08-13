2 WVa counties still shouldn’t feed birds, officials say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say they still haven’t discovered why diseased birds were found in the state’s Eastern Panhandle but continue to advise people in two counties not to feed birds for now. The state Division of Natural Resources says birds shouldn’t be fed in Berkeley and Jefferson counties until the problem subsides. Feeders and bird baths should be cleaned with hot, soapy water and sterilized in 10% bleach solution — one part bleach to nine parts water — rinsed with water and allowed to air dry. The agency says reports of sick and dead birds have decreased since late July.