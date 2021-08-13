Biden made ‘Obamacare’ cheaper, now sign-up deadline is here

WASHINGTON (AP) — Midnight on Sunday is the deadline for consumers to take advantage of a special “Obamacare” sign up period, courtesy of President Joe Biden. Not only did Biden reopen the HealthCare.gov marketplace because of the pandemic, but his COVID relief law is providing bigger subsidies that can significantly reduce the cost of coverage. The government says more than 2.5 million people have signed up so far. Officials are hoping for a strong close this weekend. That could help validate Biden’s strategy of moving the U.S. to coverage for all by building on existing programs. And it would help his pitch to Congress to permanently extend the increased financial help.