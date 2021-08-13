Death in Fayette County nursing home linked to Delta variant

UPDATE: More testing results are back after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak inside a Fayette County nursing home.



At Gov. Jim Justice's Friday press conference, Bureau for Public Health Dir. Dr. Ayne Amjad confirmed at least one of the four deaths at the Hilltop nursing home owned by Genesis was linked to the highly contagious Delta variant.



A spokesperson for the nursing home's parent company, Genesis, confirmed Friday the facility has 38 active cases among residents and 17 staff members who have tested positive. Two additional deaths were reported by the company on Friday.



"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the four residents who passed away. We are working very closely with the Health Department regarding vaccination status and the outbreak," said the spokesperson in a statement.



Earlier this week, state leaders confirmed that roughly half of the 52 active cases at both the Stonerise Center in Beckley and Hilltop Center in Hilltop were breakthrough cases among those who were fully vaccinated.



UPDATE: Dr. Ayne Amjad has released new information regarding breakthrough cases at two Southern W.Va. nursing homes. Out of the 52 active cases at Stonerise in Beckley and the Hilltop Center in Hilltop, she said 36 of these cases have been identified as vaccine breakthrough cases.

HILLTOP, BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) West Virginia health officials are working to gather more data as COVID-19 outbreaks hit two Southern West Virginia nursing homes.



The Hilltop Center in Fayette County has 53 active cases (37 residents, 15 staff). In Raleigh County, Stonerise in Beckley has more than 11 cases.



According to Bureau for Public Health Dir. Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state's lab is working to quickly identify the variant and number of breakthrough cases.



"A lot of them are vaccine breakthrough cases because a lot of our long-term care facilities are vaccinated. We're going to get more data to see how many of those were vaccine breakthrough cases," said Dr. Amjad at Gov. Jim Justice's Monday briefing.



While Hilltop's parent company, Genesis, announced on August 3rd that it would require all employees to be vaccinated, Stonerise in Beckley has yet to make a decision on whether to make the shot mandatory.



To better understand the risk among the vaccinated, DHHR Sec. Bill Crouch said Monday that the state is working to add a breakthrough cases tab to its DHHR website data.



"By the end of the week, we anticipate being able to push out those breakthrough cases almost as soon as they come through the system."



They are numbers that could highlight an urgent risk -- seniors who are susceptible to breakthrough infections and staff who are still refusing the shot. Even in the breakthrough cases, CDC experts say the vaccine still significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.









