Former Princeton Middle School teacher charged with sending obscene matter with intent to seduce minor

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A former teacher at Princeton Middle School has been charged with sending obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department received a complaint on July 19 from a 16-year-old female in Mercer County, who stated that the suspect, James Stehlin Jr. added her and other minors on Snapchat and Facebook.

Reports say that Stehlin was a teacher at Princeton Middle School when the minors involved were students there, and that was the reason they accepted his friend requests. Stehlin would allegedly make comments through Facebook Messenger and Snapchat about their appearance, and how 'grown up' they had become.

According to reports, Stehlin sent nude photos and videos of himself to the juveniles between June and July 2020.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department was contacted by the North Carolina Bureau of Criminal Investigation, who had interviewed Stehlin after receiving a complaint from his wife. After an investigation of his Snapchat records and interviewing two Mercer County minors involved, Stehlin was arrested in North Carolina.

He is currently in a detention facility in North Carolina, awaiting an extradition hearing.

