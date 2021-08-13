Local pickleball team seeks new members

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA)- A local pickleball team named Picklebilly Heaven is looking for new members to join the team.

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport currently in America. Doug Hayes, a member of the Picklebilly Heaven pickleball team, says that he believes that is because any age can learn the game and enjoy it.

Hayes mentions, "It's not a hard game to pick up and learn to play and you can have a great deal of fun playing people all the time."

The team formed four years ago when Randy Synan, a current member of the team, and others got together. They began playing in Princeton, WV but have since moved down to the Bluefield area.

The team now plays at least four to five days a week at various locations around Bluefield. If you are interested in joining the team, you can call this toll free number for more information: (888)775-7075.