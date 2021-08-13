Scattered storms make an appearance today as we stay hot and humid

Surface high pressure is still nearby continuing to funnel in the heat and the humidity! Temperatures today will be in the 80s and 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will primarily build in this afternoon and evening during the prime heating of the day. Now a few spotty showers are possible in the morning, but most will stay dry. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. Key word is scattered! So again, some will witness times of sun and clouds while others will be stormy. Best advice? Keep an eye to the sky and download the WVVA Weather App so you can receive weather alerts. Some storms today could be strong due to gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Overnight we still could see a few passing showers, but most will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will read in the 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow brings another day where we can witness some showers and storms all thanks to the passage of a cold front. This will allow temperatures to drop some. Most will have highs in the low-mid 80s. Humidity will still play a role though. By Sunday highs will read in the 70s and low 80s and we still hold onto a chance for some showers and storms all thanks to the front stalling to our southeast.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK:

Let's talk about Fred. Fred has the potential to bring us some much needed rain next week. Even though we need the rain keep in mind we could see some flooding issues next week as we may receive too much too quick. Timeframe for us will be Monday-Thursday where we could see rain from the system. For now, looks like it will make landfall possibly as a weak tropical storm and hit a little bit east of Panama City sometime Sunday or Monday.

There is another system right behind Fred that has a high chance to become our next named storm! If so the next name on the list is Grace.