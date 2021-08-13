Southern W.Va. teens fall below the national, state average on vaccination rates

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Counties across the state are taking efforts to boost West Virginia's teen vaccination rate as students return to school.



Mountain State students in the ages 12-20 category are falling well below the national average. Among middle school students, for example, the national average is 33 percent of students vaccinated. In West Virginia, just 30 percent of students in that same category have received the shot.



But for those breaking down the numbers even further, the hesitancy regarding the vaccine is even greater in the Southern counties. Raleigh County only has 24 percent of its students vaccinated in the 12-15 category. Mercer County is also only at 25 percent.



However, Fayette County, which has held a series of vaccination drives and is offering the shots at its clinics, has a higher rate of 33 percent.



They are numbers state leaders say needs to go up as the Delta variant continues to spread.



"Look at the blue line," said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer at the Governor's press conference on Friday. "That's our initial surge of 800 plus cases at our high point on the first surge. Look at the orange line right now. Clearly we are headed in the wrong direction." (See chart below)



While the science is showing new risks among students who contract the virus, Coronavirus Czar Clay Marsh said the imminent concern is their ability to spread the virus to vulnerable populations.



"Young people tend to gather in bigger social networks and in closer circles in bars and other gatherings. Those gatherings are fertile ground for the virus to spread rapidly."



Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said this could be the calm before the storm, making the need to increase the vaccination rate even more pressing. State leaders are already seeing a climb in the number COVID-19 patients in the ICU.



"We're in a challenging spot. We need more West Virginians to get vaccinated to address the Delta variant, but also the variants that are coming behind us, that we'll probably see before we get to the end of this."

