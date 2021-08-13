Tamarack kitchen closed after worker has positive COVID test

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say the kitchen at Tamarack was closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Other parts of facility near Beckley remain open. The travel, arts, cultural and retail center on Interstate 64 showcases West Virginia food, arts and crafts. More than 500,000 people visit each year. The West Virginia Transportation Department says the state Parkways Authority ordered the closure because of staffing shortages and to protect the public. Tamarack Executive Director Tammy Coffman says grab-and-go items are still available, and retail sections, the gallery and the conference center are all open.