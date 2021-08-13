Temps will cool-down over the weekend; gradually increasing rain chances

High pressure still anchored to our southeast will keep us warm and humid through this evening. Up until sundown, we could see hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms.

A few storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and torrential rain. We'll have to watch out for localized flooding issues!

Overnight, showers will fade with the loss of daytime heat, but an approaching cold front will bring more unsettled weather into the weekend. Saturday looks to bring increasing clouds, scattered showers and thunderstorms, and cooler high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s for most. We'll see more on and off showers/storms Saturday night as the front moves across the region and then stalls just to our southeast.

While occasional stronger storms and heavy downpours/flooding will be possible....we NEED this rain overall. Most of our area is abnormally dry, with some now under a moderate drought.

Tropical Depression FRED looks to re-strengthen into a Tropical Storm as it heads into the Gulf of Mexico into the weekend. Eventually, this storm look to bring us lots of tropical moisture into next week.

While we need a good dose of rain, again, flooding/mudslide concerns could arrive into next week. Otherwise we look cooler with more showers and clouds around, with highs in the 70s....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!